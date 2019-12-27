Fire Lotto (FLOT) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, YoBit and Crex24. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $45,482.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048773 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00333416 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013768 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003467 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014565 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009990 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

FLOT is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

