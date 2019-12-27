First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Update

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 508,800 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the November 28th total of 723,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other First Foundation news, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $582,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $614,940.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,937 shares of company stock worth $1,356,902 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in First Foundation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 565.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFWM. BidaskClub raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. 4,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,733. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $772.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 19.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

