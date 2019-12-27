First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Up 47.8% in December

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the November 28th total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FGBI shares. TheStreet lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of FGBI traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $21.57. 78 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $180.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.44. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $23.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 22.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

