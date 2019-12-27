First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the November 28th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FSEA stock remained flat at $$9.49 during trading hours on Friday. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First Seacoast Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.