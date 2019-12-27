First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Update

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First US Bancshares stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177. First US Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 9.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from First US Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FUSB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First US Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of First US Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First US Bancshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First US Bancshares by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First US Bancshares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

