First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) Short Interest Update

First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the November 28th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,700. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Western Financial by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 733,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Western Financial by 9,057.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYFW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Western Financial in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.