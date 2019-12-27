FirstBlood Price Tops $0.0793 on Top Exchanges (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for about $0.0793 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC and Liqui. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $4,727.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.01237530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120370 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, Gatecoin, HitBTC, IDEX, ZB.COM and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

