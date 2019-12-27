Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

FISV opened at $116.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average of $104.31. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $2,904,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,552,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,435,640. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

