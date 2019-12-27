Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 28th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 882,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at $80,544,035.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 404.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 54.4% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Five Below has a 52 week low of $97.33 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Five Below from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.78.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.