Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) Short Interest Up 50.8% in December

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the November 28th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Five Star Senior Living stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,601 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Five Star Senior Living worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ FVE traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. Five Star Senior Living has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $355.01 million during the quarter.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

