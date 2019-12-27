Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Short Interest Update

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 783,900 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the November 28th total of 919,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FBC opened at $38.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.07. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Flagstar Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.30%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 6,100,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $219,356,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Dinello bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.31 per share, with a total value of $37,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $11,870,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

