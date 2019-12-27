FLETA (FLETA) Price Up 11% This Week

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One FLETA token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $3.23 million and $562,715.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.01242874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,454,535 tokens. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.