Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Earns Positive Rating from Raymond James

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $732.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.22% and a negative net margin of 266.51%. The company had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 781,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

