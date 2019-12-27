Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) PT Raised to $25.00

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.41. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.22% and a negative net margin of 266.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 310.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 2,650.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

