FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.53. 164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,433. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $25.93.

