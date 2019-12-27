FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.5148 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLDH traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588. FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79.

