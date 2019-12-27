FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar EM Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLEH) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar EM Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLEH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2605 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar EM Factor Tilt Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

TLEH traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. 244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar EM Factor Tilt Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18.

