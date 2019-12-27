Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.414 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $30.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78.

