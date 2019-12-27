FLIP Price Hits $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. During the last week, FLIP has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $512,674.00 and $223.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

