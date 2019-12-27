Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms have commented on FLS. Bank of America cut shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 22.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.83. 10,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $54.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $996.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

