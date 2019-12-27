Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Short Interest Update

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the November 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM remained flat at $$3.36 during midday trading on Friday. 477,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $233.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.09. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 57.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 105.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fluidigm by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 366,527 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Fluidigm by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 414,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 235,840 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLDM. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

