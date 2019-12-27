FlypMe (FYP) Market Cap Hits $335,182.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $335,182.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00184987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.01253341 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025623 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120262 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe was first traded on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

