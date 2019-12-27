FNKOS (FNKOS) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

FNKOS (CURRENCY:FNKOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. FNKOS has a total market cap of $768,645.00 and $1.00 worth of FNKOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FNKOS has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One FNKOS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FNKOS

FNKOS (FNKOS) is a token. FNKOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,552,696 tokens. The official website for FNKOS is www.foglink.io. FNKOS’s official Twitter account is @FNKOSofficial.

Buying and Selling FNKOS

FNKOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNKOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNKOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNKOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

