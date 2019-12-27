FOAM Trading Down 24.6% This Week (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, FOAM has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $10,468.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00183165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.01246431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120731 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,918,999 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.