Footballcoin (XFC) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Footballcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, Exrates and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Footballcoin has a market cap of $1.06 million and $45,929.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000572 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000575 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Footballcoin Coin Profile

XFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. The official website for Footballcoin is www.footballcoin.io. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin.

Buying and Selling Footballcoin

Footballcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Livecoin and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footballcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footballcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Footballcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

