FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

FORM has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on shares of FormFactor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

FORM opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.75. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. FormFactor had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $113,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $565,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,669.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,976 shares of company stock worth $1,774,952. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in FormFactor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 45,693 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in FormFactor by 500.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after buying an additional 620,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in FormFactor by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

