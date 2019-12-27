Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Up 34.3% in December

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 234,500 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the November 28th total of 174,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $44,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,626 shares in the company, valued at $689,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,621 shares of company stock worth $103,203. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Man Group plc increased its stake in Forrester Research by 8.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 504.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 154,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 45,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FORR. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forrester Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

