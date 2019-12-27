Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Short Interest Up 22.6% in December

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the November 28th total of 3,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.52. 36,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,006. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $65.06 and a 1-year high of $110.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.69 and its 200-day moving average is $86.02.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.09.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

