Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Down 49.3% in December

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the November 28th total of 2,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

FTS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,704. Fortis has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,410,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,828,000 after acquiring an additional 398,352 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,167,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,121,000 after purchasing an additional 90,556 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth $162,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,994,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,209,000 after purchasing an additional 863,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTS. Howard Weil raised shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Fortis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

