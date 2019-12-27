Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Down 20.8% in December

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the November 28th total of 7,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,748,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after buying an additional 2,015,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,876 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,624,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 953,126 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,584,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2,524.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

FSM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.96. 2,714,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.