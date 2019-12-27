Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Short Interest Down 14.7% in December

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the November 28th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBM. ValuEngine raised Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:FBM opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $801.76 million, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. Foundation Building Materials has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $12,917,625.00. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 289.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 119,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

