Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Lloyd Hyunsoo Hong Sells 11,401 Shares

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Lloyd Hyunsoo Hong sold 11,401 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total value of C$1,519,297.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$606,466.26.

Shares of TSE FNV traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$133.58. The stock had a trading volume of 219,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,555. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.25. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1-year low of C$90.20 and a 1-year high of C$135.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$129.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$122.24.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$311.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

