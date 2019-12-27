Freicoin (FRC) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $161,301.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Freicoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000255 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,644,015 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

