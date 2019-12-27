Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Update

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 28th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:FEIM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 23,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,316. Frequency Electronics has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 35,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $336,962.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stanton D. Sloane acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $75,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 67,569 shares of company stock worth $635,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEIM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

