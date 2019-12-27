Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 397,100 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the November 28th total of 329,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.81.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

FMS stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $37.43. 940,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,020. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,700,000 after acquiring an additional 643,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 624,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,174.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 377,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 348,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 25.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 159,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.