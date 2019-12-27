Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

FRPT stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $61.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $65.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,879,667. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $270,647.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,139 shares of company stock worth $1,439,772 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 46,261 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 2.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 199,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 21.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Freshpet by 34.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 443,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 114,909 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 32.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

