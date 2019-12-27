Friendz Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Friendz has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a market capitalization of $974,989.00 and $41,990.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, HitBTC, BitMart and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,904,717 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Mercatox, IDEX, DragonEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

