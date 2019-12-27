Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Short Interest Update

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the November 28th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RESI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 36.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 9.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:RESI opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.51 million, a P/E ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 1.30. Front Yard Residential has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.71). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

