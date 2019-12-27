Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Down 15.1% in December

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the November 28th total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Frontline by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Frontline by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,421,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,877 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 111,886 shares during the period. 21.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRO. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Frontline stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Frontline had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $187.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Frontline will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.