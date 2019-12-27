FTX Token (FTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $210.41 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. FTX Token has a market cap of $210.41 million and $3.77 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00029687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.01 or 0.05867713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035970 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001903 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023472 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token's total supply is 348,037,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,164,963 tokens. FTX Token's official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

