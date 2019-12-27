Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Up 126.1% in December

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 126.1% from the November 28th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 1,347.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 144,834 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the period. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

