Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) Short Interest Update

Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the November 28th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuling Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.99% of Fuling Global worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fuling Global stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. 602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Fuling Global has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

About Fuling Global

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware products. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

