Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the November 28th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLL. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig W. Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 479,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,546.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Full House Resorts stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

