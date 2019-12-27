Fusion Market Cap Hits $5.65 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and $1.55 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, Cobinhood and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000345 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,034.99 or 0.95713193 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex, IDEX, Liquid, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

