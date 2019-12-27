Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Down 16.6% in December

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the November 28th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fuwei Films stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.47% of Fuwei Films at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fuwei Films from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:FFHL traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,779. Fuwei Films has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter. Fuwei Films had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.