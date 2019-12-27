FuzeX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,585.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, Coinbe and CPDAX. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. FuzeX has a market cap of $599,551.00 and $3,585.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Token Store, Allbit, COSS, CoinBene, IDEX, HitBTC, Coinbe, Livecoin and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

