G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the November 28th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

G Willi-Food International stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. G Willi-Food International has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $153.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82.

Get G Willi-Food International alerts:

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.22 million during the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G Willi-Food International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.03% of G Willi-Food International worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of G Willi-Food International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

About G Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for G Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.