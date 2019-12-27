GameCredits Hits Market Cap of $2.83 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $10,619.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Livecoin and BitBay. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00558283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009990 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000477 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Coinrail, Upbit, BitBay, HitBTC, Crex24, YoBit, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

