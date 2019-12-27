Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the November 28th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $418,875 in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 987,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 121,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 67,801 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,329,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after buying an additional 31,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. ValuEngine lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 465,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,087. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.05%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

