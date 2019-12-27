GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Short Interest Update

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the November 28th total of 814,200 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,281,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.44. 15,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,610. The stock has a market cap of $790.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GasLog Partners LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

